Yukon Gold Potato, Crawfish, and Crab Soup with Roasted Red Pepper Drizzle

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Air date: February 13, 2018

Prep Time: 1 hour

Yields: 6 servings

Comment:

Yukon Gold potatoes took about 30 years to develop at the University of Guelph in Canada. They were named for the Yukon River, as well as for their gold interior. This “stick to your ribs” soup combines these potatoes with crawfish and crab. It’s also topped with a roasted red pepper purée that is sure to satisfy on a cold day.

Ingredients:

2 cups (½-inch) diced Yukon Gold potatoes

1 pound crawfish tails

1 pound claw crabmeat

4 whole red bell peppers

¼ pound melted butter

¾ cup diced yellow onions

½ cup diced celery

¼ cup diced green bell pepper

¼ cup diced yellow bell pepper

¼ cup diced orange bell pepper

¼ cup minced garlic

¼ cup flour

2½ quarts chicken stock

1 cup heavy whipping cream

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

Louisiana hot sauce to taste

2 tbsps chopped parsley

Method:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Split red bell peppers in half, remove seeds, stem, and place on cookie sheet. Roast for 20 minutes. Set roasted peppers aside to cool. In a large, heavy-bottomed pot, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onions, celery, diced bell peppers, minced garlic, and potatoes. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted, stirring occasionally. Whisk in flour and cook until a blonde roux is achieved, stirring constantly. Do not brown. Blend in chicken stock, then add cream. Bring mixture to a rolling boil. Reduce heat and simmer approximately 30 minutes or until thickened. While soup is cooking, coarsely chop roasted red bell peppers. In a food processor, purée roasted peppers until liquefied. Remove and set aside for garnish. Fold crawfish tails and crabmeat into soup then adjust seasonings to taste with salt, pepper, granulated garlic, and hot sauce. Ladle into warm soup bowls. Drizzle roasted red pepper purée over soup, garnish with parsley, and serve hot.