From the First Alert Forecast Team

All of south Louisiana and southwest Mississippi spent the day under the clouds, but it stayed dry for most neighborhoods and for most of the parades, making for a drier Mardi Gras then anticipated. The clouds will linger into the evening and overnight and we can’t rule out a passing shower or two, but most of us will remain dry Tuesday evening and night as we bring the 2018 Carnival Season to a close.

Wednesday is a combination of holidays: Ash Wednesday and Valentine’s Day. The region could start the day with a spotty shower or two, but the bigger weather story will be the potential for areas of fog during the Wednesday morning drive. Wake up temperatures will be around 60° to the lower 60s for the Baton Rouge metro area. Wednesday afternoon temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s for most WAFB communities even with the persistent clouds. The First Alert Forecast is including a 30 percent chance of mainly light showers on Wednesday with the activity tapering off as we had into Wednesday evening.

Remember, a 30 percent chance of rain means that the majority of WAFB neighborhoods will stay dry. In addition, even those that do get some rain are unlikely to see much more than a few hundredths of an inch.

Thursday looks even drier under a sun/cloud mix. Again, we can’t rule out a spotty shower here or there on Thursday, but the vast majority of the WAFB area stays dry through the day. Thursday will be a very warm day by February standards as many WAFB communities will hit 80° for the afternoon high. While that would not be a record (the Baton Rouge record high for February 15 is a balmy 85° set in 1989), that would be the first time in the 80s since December 5.

Our next front is scheduled to arrive in the area on Friday. Current guidance suggests this will not be an especially active front and we do not anticipate any significant severe weather as it moves into the viewing area. Set rain chances on for on Friday at 30 to 40 percent with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s for the Red Stick.

Unfortunately, it looks like Friday’s front will likely stall over the southern parishes and along the coast margin, and that means our local weather will remain a bit unsettled for the weekend. Given this scenario, the latest First Alert Forecast calls for rain chances running around 30 percent or so for both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday is expected to be a little cooler, with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures should be back in the 70s for Sunday afternoon.

Into next week, we currently expect a mostly dry Monday to be followed by a wet Tuesday as the next cold front approaches from the northwest.

The bottom line is we don’t anticipate a significant run of dry weather days, much less a string of truly sunny days any time soon. On the other hand, temperatures will remain mild to warm for February for at least the next seven to ten days.

