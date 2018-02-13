First Mardi Gras baby of 2018 born at Baton Rouge General

Nine people were taken to the hospital after a float in a parade New Roads parades crashed Tuesday, officials have confirmed.More >>
On Mardi Gras morning, one Baton Rouge couple welcomed their brand new baby boy into the world.More >>
It appears LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron wants to make Baton Rouge his more permanent home.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say criminal charges are possible after a 36-year-old Louisiana State Penitentiary inmate died Monday evening following a fight with cellmate three days prior.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the officer "severely" injured Sunday night in a shooting remained hospitalized Tuesday.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.More >>
Two 19-year-olds were arrested after allegedly beating, stabbing and leaving the young woman for dead.More >>
Israeli media reports say that police have recommended indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a pair of corruption cases.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Health is telling people not to eat the deer meat in counties possibly affected by Chronic Wasting Disease. This disease is found in white tailed deer.More >>
A mother accused of following her son to his northwest Charlotte school and pulling a knife on two teens she thought were bullying him is now suing Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools after she was injured during the altercation that followed.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.More >>
If you see a Honda Odyssey van with tag number NIS5N, call police immediately.More >>
A 3-year-old boy walking along on a highway was killed late Monday night when he was struck by a vehicle, the state Highway Patrol says.More >>
