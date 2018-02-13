First Mardi Gras baby of 2018 born at Baton Rouge General

On Mardi Gras morning, one Baton Rouge couple welcomed their brand new baby boy into the world.

Jatasha Hardy and Kasson Allen are the parents of Rin Nero Allen, who was born at Baton Rouge General on February 13, Fat Tuesday.

Rin was born at 10:43 a.m. and weighs 6 lbs 15 oz. Rin was the first Mardi Gras baby born at the hospital this year. The whole family is doing well.

