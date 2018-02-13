LSU's Coach O closes on $900K home in University Club in Baton Rouge

It appears LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron wants to make Baton Rouge his more permanent home.

Coach O teamed up with local realtor, David Richardson, and C.J. Brown Realtors to purchase a home in Baton Rouge’s exclusive University Club subdivision.

Coach O officially signed the papers Tuesday on what is described as a beautiful home on a lake. The $900,000 home is just seven miles down Nicholson Drive from Tiger Stadium.

The 4,468 square foot, two-story home has five bedrooms, three and a half baths, a large backyard, and two fireplaces, says Richardson.

Richardson also says the family plans to have a pool installed in the backyard. The family also plans to keep their primary home in Mandeville.

We’re told Coach O first wanted to buy some property to build a home on, but instead settled on a “family neighborhood." He and his family will be moving from their current home in the Mandeville area.

