LSU's Coach O buys home in BR

It appears LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron wants to make Baton Rouge his more permanent home.

Coach O teamed up with local realtor David Richardson and C.J. Brown Realtors to purchase a home in Baton Rouge’s exclusive University Club subdivision.

Coach O officially signed the papers today on what is described as a beautiful home on a lake.

We’re told Coach O first wanted to buy some property to build a home on but instead settled on a “family neighborhood”. He and his family will be moving there from their current home in the Mandeville area.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.