Angola inmate dies 3 days after fight with cellmate

Officials with the Department of Corrections say criminal charges are possible after a 36-year-old Louisiana State Penitentiary inmate died Monday evening following a fight with cellmate three days prior.

The deceased inmate was identified as Gamarus Everett in a statement released Tuesday. Authorities say Everett got into a fight with his cellmate, Jessie Grace, 41, in his cell on Friday evening.

Corrections officers broke up the fight while making their routine rounds of the jail. Everett was found unresponsive, and officers performed CPR and revived him.

Everett was taken to the prison’s infirmary and immediately transferred to a Baton Rouge hospital after being diagnosed with life-threatening injuries. He had been at Angola since March 2012 and was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder in Bossier Parish.

Grace has been at Angola since March 1994 and is currently serving a life sentence for second-degree murder in Jefferson Parish.

Authorities say an autopsy will be performed this week and possible criminal charges are pending following the outcome of the autopsy and investigation.The case remains under investigation by the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Corrections.

