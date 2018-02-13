Float in New Roads parade crashes into telephone pole; 9 taken t - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Float in New Roads parade crashes into telephone pole; 9 taken to hospital

NEW ROADS, LA (WAFB) -

Nine people were taken to the hospital after a float in a parade New Roads parades crashed Tuesday, officials have confirmed.

According to officials, the driver of the vehicle pulling the float hit a telephone pole, which then hit the roof of the float, causing it to collapse.

Officials say the impact of the crash resulted in a few riders getting thrown off the float.

They added one person suffered a head injury and another injured a leg. Those two people and seven others went to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Additional details will be released when they become available.

