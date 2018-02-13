Float in New Roads parade crashes into telephone pole, 2 taken to hospital

Two people were taken to the hospital after a float in one of the New Roads parades crashed Tuesday.

According to officials, the driver of the vehicle pulling the float hit a telephone pole, which then hit the roof of the float, causing it to collapse.

Officials said the impact of the crash resulted in a few riders getting thrown off the structure.

They added one person suffered a head injury and another injured a leg. Those two people went to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Additional details will be released when they become available.

