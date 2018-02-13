JCPenney now hiring 152 stylists in Louisiana

JCPenney is now hiring 152 stylists for it’s Louisiana locations, the company announced in a news release Tuesday.

The move is part of the retailer’s effort to hire 6,500 stylists nationwide for its salons.

Stylists receive perks such as flexible scheduling, discretionary pricing for senior and master stylists, paid professional training, health benefits for full-time stylists, paid time off, 401K eligibility as well as “some of the highest commissions of any salon chain,” according to the news release.

JCPenney salons provide services such as, including haircuts, color, signature blowouts, hair treatments, extensions and natural styling.

Those interested in working as a stylist should visit their local salon to apply or submit an application online at jcpcareers.com.

