OUR TURN: TOPS Decision Delay

Louisiana lawmakers frequently get accused of kicking the can down the road on truly important issues, and after what happened last week, it’s easy to see why.

A ten-member task force spent five months studying proposals to revise the TOPS program that funds scholarships for college students. Instead of coming up with a real plan to move forward, the lawmakers decided to forward nine different proposals to the legislature for consideration.

In other words, they didn’t decide anything. Delaying a decision on the fate of TOPS holds prospective college students and their parents hostage again until June. Education leaders say some of the brightest students end up leaving to go to school in other states, and some them don’t come back. It’s obvious we need some of those very bright students to stay in Louisiana to be our future lawmakers.

