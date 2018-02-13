Topgolf breaks ground on Baton Rouge location

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed one of its officers was injured Sunday night in a shooting and a suspect has been taken into custody. BRPD identified the suspect as Eugene Thomas Jr., 34, of Baton Rouge.More >>
A 15-year-old boy was stabbed Monday night on St. Charles Avenue, according to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune. Police said in the report that the stabbing happened at 9:49 p.m. in the 900 block of St. Charles Avenue. According to the report, the victim told police he heard gunshots in the area and started running. Police said while the boy was running, he stumbled over a woman and "felt a poke." The teen saw he was bleeding and...More >>
The Internal Revenue Service today (Feb. 13, 2018) warned taxpayers of a quickly growing scam involving erroneous tax refunds being deposited into their bank accounts.More >>
Delaying a decision on the fate of TOPS holds prospective college students and their parents hostage again until June.More >>
Topgolf has broken ground on its new location near I-10 and Siegen Lane, the company confirmed in a news release titled a “Mardi Gras Surprise” on Tuesday.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.More >>
Two 19-year-olds were arrested after allegedly beating, stabbing and leaving the young woman for dead.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
Kim would have made the Olympic team with ease four years ago, but she was 13 at the time, too young to make the trip to Russia.More >>
Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.More >>
One man is dead and two others hurt after a late night shooting in Eastover around midnight Saturday.More >>
If you see a Honda Odyssey van with tag number NIS5N, call police immediately.More >>
The mother of Holt High School basketball star, Jalen Merriweather, is speaking out and pleading for the capture of her son's killer.More >>
People who live above the cave are anxious to find out if they are in any danger.More >>
