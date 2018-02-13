Topgolf breaks ground on Baton Rouge location

Topgolf has broken ground on its new location near I-10 and Siegen Lane, the company confirmed in a news release titled a “Mardi Gras Surprise” on Tuesday.

The new three-story, 55,000 square foot facility which will be located on the old Tinseltown movie theater's lot, is expected to open in late 2018 or early 2019. The venue will feature 1,500 square feet of private event space and 72 climate-controlled hitting bays that can host up to six players at a time.

"We can't think of a better way to celebrate Fat Tuesday than with this announcement regarding our first venue in Louisiana," said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. "Our location along the I-10 corridor is ideal, offering numerous dining, shopping and entertainment options. Topgolf will offer a new, interactive experience that is fun for any occasion."

"We are thrilled that Topgolf is coming to Baton Rouge, marking its first location in the state of Louisiana," Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said in a news release.

The mayor also says the new sports and entertainment facility will also bring 325 full and part-time jobs to Baton Rouge.

Perspective golfers can track the progress of the new Topgolf by visiting it’s Facebook page.

