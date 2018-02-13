'LOVE' returns: Philadelphia park gets its sculpture back

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this March 27, 2015, file photo, a young man climbs on artist Robert Indiana's LOVE sculpture in John F. Kennedy Plaza, also known as Love Park, in Philadelphia. The sculpture, temporarily relocated in 2016 befor...

(Clem Murray/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2016, file photo, workers temporarily relocate artist Robert Indiana's LOVE sculpture before the start of renovations to its traditional location in John F. Kennedy Plaza, al...

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This Nov. 10, 2010, file photo, shows artist Robert Indiana's LOVE sculpture in John F. Kennedy Plaza, also known as Love Park, in Philadelphia. The sculpture, temporarily relocated in 2016 before renovations to the...

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - "LOVE" is back in Philadelphia, just in time for Valentine's Day.

The famous 1976 Robert Indiana sculpture returned to its namesake park Tuesday after making a number of stops in a parade around Philadelphia before the reinstallation.

School children cheered and those gathered spontaneously sang the fight song for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles as a forklift placed the sculpture atop a pedestal.

The sculpture was temporarily installed at nearby City Hall in 2016 while Love Park was going through a renovation.

It was taken out of view a year ago for repairs ahead of the park's reopening.

The perennial tourist attraction looks a bit different. It's been repainted to the original colors of red, green and purple that the artist originally used. At some point over the decades, the purple had been repainted blue.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.