From the First Alert Weather Team

It's a chilly start to your Fat Tuesday, with temperatures in the mid/upper 40°s, but at least it will warm up a bit today.

There are cloudy skies and a few areas of light drizzle Tuesday morning, with isolated to scattered showers possible by late morning/early afternoon. Overall, the forecast calls for a 30% to 40% coverage and a high in the mid 60°s for your Fat Tuesday.

Overnight, watch for patchy fog and scattered light rain, with a low of 59°. Wednesday, beware of early patchy fog, with cloudy skies and much warmer temperatures. A 30% coverage of showers is expected, as well as an afternoon high soaring into the upper 70°s.

Thursday looks mostly dry. Our next cold front is scheduled for a Friday arrival. That means another potential for rain, with 40% to 50% coverage.

