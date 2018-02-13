Expert: Copter in Grand Canyon crash more likely to explode

(Teddy Fujimoto via AP). In this Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, photo, emergency personnel arrive at the scene of a deadly tour helicopter crash along the jagged rocks of the Grand Canyon, in Arizona.

(Teddy Fujimoto via AP). In this Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, photo, a survivor, lower right, walks away from the scene of a deadly tour helicopter crash along the jagged rocks of the Grand Canyon, in Arizona.

By FELICIA FONSECA

Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - Six British friends on a sightseeing helicopter to a busy stretch of the Grand Canyon crashed on tribal land that is less regulated than the national park.

Three British tourists died and four others were critically injured, leaving federal investigators to determine what led the group's birthday celebration to end in tragedy.

Aviation attorney Gary C. Robb says investigators are likely to pay special attention to the EC-130 helicopter that flew Saturday. It generally lacks a system to keep it from exploding on impact, denying passengers a few extra minutes to try to escape.

The company that operated the helicopter says it's cooperating with the investigation and abides by flight safety regulations that exceed those required by the FAA.

Hualapai tribal leaders said they're halting helicopter tours at the canyon for now.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.