Judge to hear case of Powerball winner who wants anonymity

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) - Lawyers for a New Hampshire woman who won a $559.7 million Powerball jackpot are appearing before a judge to request that she remain anonymous.

The woman, identified as Jane Doe, filed a complaint in Hillsborough Superior Court in Nashua saying she signed the back of the ticket following the Jan. 6 drawing, the nation's eighth-largest lottery jackpot.

Under New Hampshire law, a lottery winner's name, town and prize amount are public information. But after the woman contacted a lawyer, she learned that she could have shielded her identity by instead writing the name of a trust.

The woman hasn't turned in her ticket yet. Lottery officials say they must process the ticket like any other.

A hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday.

