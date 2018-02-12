WATCH LIVE: Live shots from Bourbon Street

Enjoy the scenes of Bourbon St. without having to brave the cold temperatures and windy conditions.More >>
Louisiana's governor says it will be "difficult" for his state to benefit from parts of the Trump administration's infrastructure plan.More >>
Four years ago, Baton Rouge native, Christina Kelly, suffered a stroke. She was just 33 at the time. "It was one of the worst experiences of my life," said Kelly.More >>
One man is behind bars and one man is still wanted in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday night in Maringouin.More >>
Parents looking for a more kid-friendly Mardi Gras found a home at the Knock Knock Museum Monday.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
Kim would have made the Olympic team with ease four years ago, but she was 13 at the time, too young to make the trip to Russia.More >>
Two 19-year-olds were arrested after allegedly beating, stabbing and leaving the young woman for dead.More >>
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
Alex Deaton has been taken into custody in Rankin County. 29-year-old Deaton was taken into custody by the Rankin County Sheriff's Office in Brandon this past Friday (February 9).More >>
Now former-deputy Alexander Sherwood was charged with being drunk and disruptive in Columbia, SC. Sheriff David Carpenter said his former deputy was also accused of making derogatory comments toward other law enforcement officers.More >>
A Little River man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly taking nude photos of a 10-year-old girl and then emailing them to himself.More >>
A Cleveland, MS police officer is recovering after a shooting Monday around 6:30 p.m.More >>
