Gov: It will be 'difficult' for Louisiana to benefit from parts of Trump infrastructure plan

Louisiana's governor says it will be "difficult" for his state to benefit from parts of the Trump administration's infrastructure plan.More >>
Louisiana's governor says it will be "difficult" for his state to benefit from parts of the Trump administration's infrastructure plan.More >>
One man is behind bars and one man is still wanted in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday night in Maringouin.More >>
One man is behind bars and one man is still wanted in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday night in Maringouin.More >>
Parents looking for a more kid-friendly Mardi Gras found a home at the Knock Knock Museum Monday.More >>
Parents looking for a more kid-friendly Mardi Gras found a home at the Knock Knock Museum Monday.More >>
The mother of the man accused of shooting at his own family and a police officer on Sunday night opened up to 9News about her son’s violent criminal history and mental issues.More >>
The mother of the man accused of shooting at his own family and a police officer on Sunday night opened up to 9News about her son’s violent criminal history and mental issues.More >>
A Franklinton man has been arrested on numerous counts of indecent behavior with juveniles after the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office began an investigation when concerned parents came forward.More >>
A Franklinton man has been arrested on numerous counts of indecent behavior with juveniles after the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office began an investigation when concerned parents came forward.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.More >>
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.More >>
Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.More >>
Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.More >>
Agency-by-agency highlights of Trump's 2019 budget.More >>
Agency-by-agency highlights of Trump's 2019 budget.More >>
Bryan Eubanks a former Newcomerstown Police Officer was sentenced Monday on felony charges for reporting he had been shot while on duty last April.More >>
Bryan Eubanks a former Newcomerstown Police Officer was sentenced Monday on felony charges for reporting he had been shot while on duty last April.More >>
When she got her grade back, it was a zero. The professor argued Australia was not a real country, but a continent.More >>
When she got her grade back, it was a zero. The professor argued Australia was not a real country, but a continent.More >>
Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.More >>
Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.More >>
It sounds like a movie lover's dream: $10 a month and you can go the multiplex every day. But it's not clear it can last.More >>
It sounds like a movie lover's dream: $10 a month and you can go the multiplex every day. But it's not clear it can last.More >>
The family of Lisa Holman has released a statement through the Pelham Police Department.More >>
The family of Lisa Holman has released a statement through the Pelham Police Department.More >>