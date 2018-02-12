Preemies get a slow start on friendships

If your child is among the 10 percent of kids with asthma, you want to do everything you can to control it.

More U.S. children may be living with brain damage from prenatal drinking than experts have thought, a new study suggests.

By examining brain tissue, researchers say they've found similarities in certain mental illnesses, including autism and schizophrenia.

Highly caffeinated energy drinks aren't safe for children and teens, and should not be marketed to them, a leading sports medicine organization warns.

Hey kids, just say no to energy drinks

As if preemies didn't face enough struggles, a new study finds they have more difficulty making friends, though things improve once they start school.

Only one-third of people newly diagnosed with depression start treatment quickly, and seniors and minorities are the least likely to get help in a timely fashion, a new study finds.

A long-feared shortage of a substance used in millions of medical imaging procedures each year in the United States appears to have been avoided, federal officials report.

FDA says U.S. will now produce critical MRI component

Highly caffeinated energy drinks aren't safe for children and teens, and should not be marketed to them, a leading sports medicine organization warns.

Hey kids, just say no to energy drinks

Does it seem as though the second you try to cut back on calories all you can think about is food?

As if preemies didn't face enough struggles, a new study finds they have more difficulty making friends, though things improve once they start school.

(HealthDay News) -- As if preemies didn't face enough struggles, a new study finds they have more difficulty making friends, though things improve once they start school.

"Having friends, playing with them and being accepted is important for social support and personal well-being," said study leader Dieter Wolke. He's a psychology professor at the University of Warwick in England.

"Having fewer friends, feeling less accepted, can lead to feelings of loneliness and increases the risk of being excluded or bullied," Wolke added.

In the study, researchers looked at more than 1,000 children born in Germany in 1985-1986. Of those, 179 were born very premature (under 32 weeks' gestational age), 737 were moderately-to-late premature (born between 32 and 36 weeks) and 231 were healthy full-term babies.

Those who were born premature made fewer friends and socialized less in early childhood. But things improved when they started school, according to the study published in the February issue of The Journal of Pediatrics.

The researchers also found that, at age 6, children who were very premature at birth had an average of four friends, compared with five friends for children born full-term. Very preterm children also saw their friends 15 percent less often than those who were born full-term.

Children with poorer physical and mental abilities, and more emotional problems had fewer friends and were less accepted by other children, the findings showed.

Routine follow-up of premature children should include assessing their social relationships, Wolke suggested.

"Entering school increases social networks and should be a consideration when contemplating delaying school entry for preterm children," Wolke said in a university news release.

"Although most preterm children catch up with their full-term peers during early elementary school, future interventions to improve friendships and social interaction skills should start before school entry to prevent later psychopathology and behavior problems," he recommended.

Parents of premature babies -- especially those with physical and mental impairments -- should be advised on how to help their children with social skills before school age, Wolke said.

