Man arrested on 10+ charges of sexual misconduct with juveniles; incidents also suspected in Miss.

A Franklinton man has been arrested on numerous counts of indecent behavior with juveniles after the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office began an investigation when concerned parents came forward.

The initial investigation resulted in the arrest of Jonathan D. Young, 34. He was arrested and booked into the Washington Parish Jail on February 7 on two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles. He was then released the following day after posting a $35,000 bond.

Then on February 9, officials say Young was arrested again after more juveniles came forward with allegations against him. He was brought back to the jail and charged with ten counts of molestation of juveniles. His bond was set at $225,000.

And on February 12, another juvenile reportedly came forward with more allegations of sexual misconduct. For these allegations, Young was charged with sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile. His new bond will be set at a later date.

The investigation into Young's actions continues, and officials suspect he may have been involved in incidents in Tangipahoa and Concordia parishes, as well as in Franklin County, Mississippi. Anyone with information in this case should call Detective Demmie Rice at 985-839-3434 ext. 2004.

"This is so tragic for each of these young victims as well as their families. If your child has had contact with Young, please question them carefully about the relationship. If you have any suspicion of inappropriate behavior with your child, please contact Detective Rice," said Sheriff Randy Seal.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.