Man found guilty of murdering teen during armed robbery

A man will spend the rest of his life in prison because he was found guilty of murdering a 19-year-old man.

Roderick White was found guilty of murdering Naquian Robinson during an attempted robbery in the 1800 block of Walnut Street. The shooting happened on January 6, 2015.

"Naquian was a very nice person who left behind a family," said Gladys Wicker, Naquian's aunt. "He's left behind his mother, his 16-year-old sister who goes to McKinley High School, and his little brother who turned 7-years-old the day after his brother was murdered.

RELATED: Vigil held Friday for Walnut Street victim

Although White was identified as a suspect relatively soon after the shooting, it took police nine months to locate him. He was eventually arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a $340,000 bond.

The trial was held in Judge Beau Higginbotham's courtroom. He was found guilty on April 12, 2017 and was sentenced to serve life in prison without the benefit of parole on July 7, 2017.

Co-defendant Brandon Coleman was arrested several days after the shooting. He was charged with accessory to second-degree murder. However, that charge was dismissed.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.