Resource event for flood survivors planned for Feb. 17

VITAL Resource Solutions is holding an SOS Outreach event to help flood survivors still recovering (Source: VITAL Resource Solutions)

About a year and a half after the historic August 2016 flooding, some residents are still struggling to recover. VITAL Resource Solutions is holding a resource fair, called SOS Outreach, to help those in need.

The event will be held Saturday, February 17 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Goodwood Library, located at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. in Baton Rouge. Those wanting to attend are asked to pre-register online here.

The event will provide survivors with rebuilding/housing assistance, financial assistance, and emotional support. AdvantaClean will be on hand to discuss proper mold remediation processes while Louisiana Healthcare Services will be providing information about the health risks associated with mold exposure.

Crescent Health will be providing mental health services to survivors.

Councilwoman Erika Green will also be at the event to hear residents' concerns.

Monique Robinson with VITAL Resource Solutions says she believes this event is important to have because she feels the historic flooding did not receive as much national attention as disasters such as Hurricane Harvey. She wants to let people know VITAL Resource Solutions wants to help people and leave no one behind.

