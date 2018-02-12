Man sentenced to 12 years for shooting death of father of 6

A man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing another man will be released from prison by the time he's 37-years-old if he serves out his full sentence.

Eric Johnson was 25-years-old when he shot and killed Kedrick Ricard. The shooting happened at Renaissance Gateway Apartments on North Ardenwood Drive, which is just off Florida Boulevard, around 6:15 p.m. on August 12, 2014.

Ricard was dropping off baby supplies to the mother of his 8-month-old child when he was shot.

Johnson was eventually identified as a suspect by investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department. He was originally charged with second-degree murder.

After spending several years behind bars at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, Johnson agreed to a plea deal on November 16, 2017. The charge was reduced to manslaughter.

Judge Bonnie Jackson issued Johnson's sentence, which includes credit for the time he has already served.

