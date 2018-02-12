Police: Donald Trump Jr.'s wife exposed to white powder

By JAKE PEARSON
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - Donald Trump Jr.'s wife was taken to a New York City hospital as a precaution Monday after she opened an envelope addressed to her husband that contained an unidentified white powder, police said.
A preliminary test indicated the substance wasn't dangerous, police said.
Vanessa Trump, 40, opened the letter addressed to the president's son Monday morning at their midtown Manhattan apartment, investigators said. She called 911 and said she was coughing and felt nauseous, police said.
The Trump Organization didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Detectives from the New York Police Department's intelligence division and Secret Service agents were investigating.
"The Secret Service and our law enforcement partners in New York City are investigating a suspicious package addressed to one of our protectees received today in New York, New York. This is an active investigation and we cannot comment any further," Secret Service Special Agent Jeffrey Adams said in a statement.
Vanessa Trump, a former model, and Donald Trump Jr. have five children, none of whom were home at the time of the incident.
In March 2016, police detectives and FBI agents investigated a threatening letter sent to the Manhattan apartment of Donald Trump Jr.'s brother, Eric, that also contained a white powder that turned out to be harmless. Envelopes containing white powder were also sent to Trump Tower, which served as Trump's campaign headquarters, twice in 2016.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.More >>
Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.More >>
President Donald Trump is proposing a $4 trillion-plus budget that projects a $1 trillion or so federal deficit.More >>
President Donald Trump is proposing a $4 trillion-plus budget that projects a $1 trillion or so federal deficit.More >>
One of the most iconic photographs from the Vietnam War turns 50 this yearMore >>
One of the most iconic photographs from the Vietnam War turns 50 this yearMore >>
This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed ponyMore >>
This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed ponyMore >>
This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed ponyMore >>
This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed ponyMore >>
Chalk up one extensive budget agreement with wins for President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans and Democrats alikeMore >>
Chalk up one extensive budget agreement with wins for President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans and Democrats alikeMore >>
The Upper Midwest on Friday was digging out from under as much as 9 inches of snow as a winter storm forecast to bring more than a foot to some areas continued to move across the Great Lakes regionMore >>
The Upper Midwest on Friday was digging out from under as much as 9 inches of snow as a winter storm forecast to bring more than a foot to some areas continued to move across the Great Lakes regionMore >>
The younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has exchanged a historic handshake and spoke briefly with South Korean President Moon Jae-in as Winter Olympics openedMore >>
The younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has exchanged a historic handshake and spoke briefly with South Korean President Moon Jae-in as Winter Olympics openedMore >>
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San FranciscoMore >>
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San FranciscoMore >>
Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the timeMore >>
Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the timeMore >>
Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion EaglesMore >>
Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion EaglesMore >>