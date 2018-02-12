Chuck Schumer visits Mitch McConnell's hometown in Kentucky

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley). Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., addresses the audience during his speech at the McConnell Center's Distinguished Speaker Series Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, in Louisville, Ky.

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Senatorial courtesy was in full display when the Senate's top two leaders - Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer - shared the same stage in McConnell's hometown in Kentucky.

Schumer - the Senate's top Democrat - presented his Republican counterpart with a bottle of Brooklyn-made bourbon during Monday's event in Louisville, which is home to some popular distilleries.

McConnell praised Schumer for his work ethic. And he joked his life as Senate majority leader would be much easier if Schumer had listened to his parents and become a corporate lawyer.

Schumer was in Kentucky as part of a speaking series hosted by the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville.

