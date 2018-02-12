LSU shuts out UMass to end Tiger Classic

Information provided by LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE, LA - The eighth-ranked LSU softball team defeated UMass (1-3) 7-0 Sunday afternoon to close out this year’s Tiger Classic and improve to 4-0 on the season.

Despite being delayed by heavy rainfall to begin the game, LSU came out to play without missing a beat. With one out in the bottom of the first and Aliyah Andrews on first, Shemiah Sanchez launched a homerun over the left field fence to get the Tigers on the board. It was the third homerun of her career and the first on the season for LSU as a team.

Emily Griggs led off the third inning with a triple and scored on a hard-hit single through the right side by Andrews. Amanda Doyle then hit a soft ground ball that squeezed in between the first and second basemen which allowed Andrews, who had advanced to third, to score and give the Tigers a 3-0 lead after three.

With two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, Becca Schulte singled and Sydney Springfield walked. The next batter, junior shortstop Amber Serrett, launched a ball over the left field fence to extend the Tigers’ lead to 7-0.

Allie Walljasper went the distance for the Tigers, pitching another gem in her second start of the season. She is now 2-0 on the season. She allowed just two hits and fanned four in her second complete-game shutout in as many starts this season.

