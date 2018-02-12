King Cake Snob announces 2018 winners

Information provided by King Cake Snob

MANDEVILLE, LA - Caluda’s King Cake swept the competition in the 2018 King Cake Snob annual ranking competition, earning first place in four of five categories, including the highly coveted best overall "Traditional" and "Filled" categories.

This year’s competition set a new record for King Cake Snob, with nearly 4,000 King Cake reviews from Jan. 9 through Feb. 6 on KingCakeSnob.com. Featuring 525 different cakes from more than 150 bakeries, King Cake Snob voters doubled the number of bakeries compared to the 2017 competition. Those who voted in the competition were also automatically entered to win a weekly drawing for a free king cake and other prizes.

In the best overall "Traditional" king cake category, Antoine’s Bakery fell just short of first place behind Caluda’s King Cake, while SugarLove earned third place honors. In the “Filled” king cake category, Caluda’s again outpaced the competition thanks to its Bananas Foster cake. The Coffee &’s Pecan Praline king cake secured second place, and Manny Randazzo King Cakes came in third with its Pecan Praline cake.

Other categories voted on were "Presentation," "Flavor" and "Freshness," and the results of each made it clear that Caluda’s King Cake are among the best available anywhere in Louisiana. The bakery earned the top spot in both the “Flavor” and “Presentation” categories, while Dong Phuong bested the competition in the “Freshness” category.

King Cake Snob also accomplished its goal of giving back this Carnival season. During one weekend in January, King Cake Snob partnered with local clothing company Dirty Coast to design a custom Mardi Gras t-shirt. Proceeds from the t-shirt sales totaled more than $1,400 and were donated to Second Harvest Food Bank to feed the hungry in south Louisiana.

King Cake Snob is a community project by Mandeville agency Innovative Advertising. Jay Connaughton, managing partner for Innovative Advertising, said the 2018 record-setting competition was particularly meaningful.

"Every year, we look forward to giving Louisianans the opportunity to voice their opinions about their favorite king cakes and bakeries," said Connaughton. "This year’s competition was special for us at Innovative Advertising, because we were able to indulge in our favorite Louisiana past times while giving back to those in need. Congratulations to the bakeries and the voters who contributed to the naming of our 2018 winners!"

As in previous years, the 2018 competition not only named the top king cakes in both categories, voter questionnaires also revealed Louisianans preferences in filling types, how often they consumed king cakes during the carnival season and much more.

To view all of the results of the 2018 competition, visit KingCakeSnob.com.