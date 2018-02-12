Man shocks girlfriend with proposal during Mardi Gras parade

Investigators believe a house was intentionally set on fire early Monday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Spanish Town Road near North 18th Street around 12:30 a.m.More >>
Investigators believe a house was intentionally set on fire early Monday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Spanish Town Road near North 18th Street around 12:30 a.m.More >>
Inside a church in the heart of Baton Rouge on a Sunday afternoon was one city leader making sure his vision for the community was clear.More >>
Inside a church in the heart of Baton Rouge on a Sunday afternoon was one city leader making sure his vision for the community was clear.More >>
A woman said she was so shocked when her boyfriend proposed at a Mardi Gras parade that she initially forgot to say yes.More >>
A woman said she was so shocked when her boyfriend proposed at a Mardi Gras parade that she initially forgot to say yes.More >>
The decades old tradition of the Spanish Town parade rolling through Baton Rouge didn't stop just because of a little cloudy weather and rain.More >>
The decades old tradition of the Spanish Town parade rolling through Baton Rouge didn't stop just because of a little cloudy weather and rain.More >>
King Cake Snob has announced the rankings for the third annual competition. It consists of five categories.More >>
King Cake Snob has announced the rankings for the third annual competition. It consists of five categories.More >>
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.More >>
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.More >>
His death came just a week after the couple lost their premature baby. A discussion over the size of a German Shepard turned into a deadly shooting.More >>
His death came just a week after the couple lost their premature baby. A discussion over the size of a German Shepard turned into a deadly shooting.More >>
The 27-year-old from California became the first female snowboarder to win two Olympic gold medals and gave the United States its second gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.More >>
The 27-year-old from California became the first female snowboarder to win two Olympic gold medals and gave the United States its second gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.More >>
Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.More >>
Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.More >>
A German shepherd that was badly injured in a highway accident a few years ago will be among the nearly 2,900 dogs taking part in the Westminster Kennel Club show that begins Monday in New York.More >>
A German shepherd that was badly injured in a highway accident a few years ago will be among the nearly 2,900 dogs taking part in the Westminster Kennel Club show that begins Monday in New York.More >>
The woman sold off everything she was awarded in the divorce, and had customers sign the dress before she burned it.More >>
The woman sold off everything she was awarded in the divorce, and had customers sign the dress before she burned it.More >>
The cockroaches were part of a study an entomologist in California is conducting.More >>
The cockroaches were part of a study an entomologist in California is conducting.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
The fire forced part of the Beijing-Harbin expressway to close temporarily.More >>
The fire forced part of the Beijing-Harbin expressway to close temporarily.More >>
On Sunday morning, former University of Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster, who now plays for the San Francisco 49ers, was arrested for the second time in less than a month.More >>
On Sunday morning, former University of Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster, who now plays for the San Francisco 49ers, was arrested for the second time in less than a month.More >>