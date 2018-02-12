Man shocks girlfriend with proposal during Mardi Gras parade

A woman said she was so shocked when her boyfriend proposed at a Mardi Gras parade that she initially forgot to say yes.

Chelsea Tallo said she was at the Krewe of Tucks parade Saturday when a friend on a float tossed her a teddy bear.

A video of the event shows her turn around after catching the bear and her boyfriend, Lee Little, was down on one knee holding the ring.

Tallo stated on Facebook that she couldn’t believe she was proposed to during her favorite holiday, at her favorite parade, by her favorite person.

Congratulations to the couple.

