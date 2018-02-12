Markets Right Now: Stocks surge in early trade; Dow up 300

(AP Photo/Richard Drew). FILE- This Oct. 29, 2014, file photo, shows the Wall Street subway stop on Broadway, in New York's Financial District. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EST on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018.

NEW YORK (AP) - The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are surging in early trading on Wall Street, sending the Dow Jones industrial average up as much as 300 points.

Technology companies and banks are posting some of the biggest gains Monday. Cisco Systems rose 2.9 percent and Citigroup climbed 2 percent.

The market is coming off a turbulent week that left major indexes with their biggest weekly losses in two years.

The Dow industrials were up 270 points, or 1.1 percent, to 24,461.

The broader Standard & Poor's 500, which many index funds track, rose 30 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,648. The Nasdaq composite gained 74 points, or 1.1 percent, to 6,948.

Bond prices didn't move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.86 percent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.