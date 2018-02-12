Investigators determine cause of house fire was arson

Investigators believe a house was intentionally set on fire early Monday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Spanish Town Road near North 18th Street around 12:30 a.m.

Mark Miles with BRFD said arson has been ruled as the cause of the fire.

He added firefighters quickly got the flames under control and most of the damage was to the outside of the house.

No injuries were reported.

