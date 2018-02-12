1 killed, at least 15 injured as trains collide in Austria

BERLIN (AP) - Two passenger trains crashed in the central Austrian town of Niklasdorf Monday, killing at least one person and injuring more than 15, authorities said.

One train hit the side of the other train about 12:25 p.m. near the station in the town, 60 kilometers (40 miles) north of the city of Graz, said Graz police spokesman Leo Josefus.

Red Cross spokesman Lucas Kundigraber said 17 people were taken to local hospitals for treatment for minor injuries, He said 19 ambulances and two emergency doctors were sent to the scene.

Austria's APA news agency reported one train was a EuroCity passenger train on its way to Saarbruecken, Germany, while the other involved was a regional train.

Josefus said the cause of the crash is not yet clear.

