BRPD officer injured in shooting, suspect in custody identified

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed one of its officers was injured Sunday night in a shooting and a suspect has been taken into custody.

BRPD identified the suspect as Eugene Thomas Jr., 34, of Baton Rouge.

LIVE NOW: Suspect booked and being transported to EBR parish prison @WAFB pic.twitter.com/htSDfEPSjA — Liz Koh (@lizkohWAFB) February 12, 2018

The investigation was spread across multiple scenes. Sgt. Don Coppola with BRPD said officers were initially responding to Thomas H. Delpit Drive near East Polk Street for a man allegedly shooting at his family members around 10:45 p.m.

According to Coppola, Thomas allegedly got out of his sister's car and shot at the car his mother, sister, cousin, and sister's friend were in.

When an officer caught up with the suspect on Lettsworth Street around 11 p.m., the man shot at the officer several times while the officer was in his patrol vehicle, according to Coppola. He added several rounds hit the car's windshield and driver's side door.

The suspect was apprehended shortly after, near the intersection of Highland Road and West Harding Street, after surrendering to police.

Coppola said the officer suffered "severe" injuries, but he is expected to survive. He added it is believed the injuries are from shrapnel and pieces of glass from the shot windshield. The officer's name has not been released.

"This is a tragic incident that could have turned out worse," Coppola said. "Not only for the officer, but these family members who the son had fired shots at initially. But the jobs we do are very dangerous and we want people ... and this is to remind people that we're out here doing a dangerous job."

Thomas is charged with attempted first-degree murder (4 counts), attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police Chief Murphy Paul said Thomas has a history of mental illness. He added none of Thomas's family members were injured in the first shooting.

BRPD is the lead agency investigating the shooting and Louisiana State Police will be called in to assist if needed.

