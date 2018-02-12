BRPD officer injured in shooting; identities of victim and suspect released

Two people were taken to the hospital after a float in one of the New Roads parades crashed Tuesday. According to officials, the driver of the vehicle pulling the float hit a telephone pole.More >>
Enjoy the scenes of New Orleans without having to brave the cold temperatures and windy conditions.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the officer "severely" injured Sunday night in a shooting remained hospitalized Tuesday.More >>
JCPenney is now hiring 152 stylists for it’s Louisiana locations, the company announced in a news release Tuesday.More >>
A 15-year-old boy was stabbed Monday night on St. Charles Avenue, according to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune. Police said in the report that the stabbing happened at 9:49 p.m. in the 900 block of St. Charles Avenue. According to the report, the victim told police he heard gunshots in the area and started running. Police said while the boy was running, he stumbled over a woman and "felt a poke." The teen saw he was bleeding and...More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.More >>
Two 19-year-olds were arrested after allegedly beating, stabbing and leaving the young woman for dead.More >>
Kim would have made the Olympic team with ease four years ago, but she was 13 at the time, too young to make the trip to Russia.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
Israeli media reports say that police have recommended indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a pair of corruption cases.More >>
Enjoy the scenes of New Orleans without having to brave the cold temperatures and windy conditions.More >>
People who live above the cave are anxious to find out if they are in any danger.More >>
The mother of Holt High School basketball star, Jalen Merriweather, is speaking out and pleading for the capture of her son's killer.More >>
The last day of Carnival is upon us. Here is today's parade schedule: Mardi Gras Day – Tuesday, February 13, 2018 Zulu (Map)Uptown8 a.m. Rex (Map)Uptown10 a.m. Elks Orleanians Uptown follows Rex Crescent City Elks Uptown follows Elks Argus (Map)Metairie10 a.m. Jefferson Metairie follows Argus Elks Jeffersonians Metairie after Jefferson Lyra Covington 10 a.m. Covington Lions Club Covington 10 a.m. Covington Covington follows Lions Club Houmas Houma Noo...More >>
