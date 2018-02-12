BRPD officer injured in shooting; identities of victim and suspect released

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the officer "severely" injured Sunday night in a shooting remained hospitalized Tuesday.

The injured officer has been identified as Shane Totty, 30. Officials reported he joined BRPD in June 2014 and is a uniform patrol officer. They added Totty has been placed on paid administrative leave per departmental policy.

Investigators identified the suspect arrested in connection with the shooting as Eugene Thomas Jr., 34, of Baton Rouge.

The investigation was spread across multiple scenes. Sgt. Don Coppola with BRPD said officers were initially responding to Thomas H. Delpit Drive near East Polk Street for a man allegedly shooting at his family members around 10:45 p.m.

According to Coppola, Thomas allegedly got out of his sister's car and shot at the car his mother, sister, cousin, and sister's friend were in.

When Totty caught up with the suspect on Lettsworth Street around 11 p.m., the man shot at him several times while he was in his patrol vehicle, according to Coppola. He added several rounds hit the car's windshield and driver's side door.

The suspect was apprehended shortly after, near the intersection of Highland Road and West Harding Street, after surrendering to police.

Coppola said Totty suffered "severe" injuries, but he is expected to survive. He added it is believed the injuries are from shrapnel and pieces of glass from the shot windshield.

"This is a tragic incident that could have turned out worse," Coppola said. "Not only for the officer, but these family members who the son had fired shots at initially. But the jobs we do are very dangerous and we want people ... and this is to remind people that we're out here doing a dangerous job."

"We express our deepest gratitude for his brave service, and I ask for all residents to keep this officer and his family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said in a written release.

She added she visited Totty at the hospital and was relieved to learn he is expected to make a full recovery.

Thomas is charged with attempted first-degree murder (4 counts), attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police Chief Murphy Paul said Thomas has a criminal history and a history of mental health issues. He added none of Thomas's family members were injured in the first shooting.

"This culture of violence in the city, it has to stop," Paul said. "And, it stops when we have cooperation from family members like the victims last night."

Investigators have not said what type of gun was used in the shootings.

BRPD is the lead agency investigating the shooting and Louisiana State Police will be called in to assist if needed.

