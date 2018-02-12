BRPD officer injured in possible shooting

Baton Rouge Police confirm one of their officers was injured Sunday night in a possible shooting.

The investigation was spread across multiple scenes, one being on Lettsworth St. and the other on E Harding St. near Highland Rd.

The officer's condition was not immediately available, and there was no word on information about a suspect.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.