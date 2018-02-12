BRPD officer injured in apparent shooting, suspect in custody

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed one of its officers was injured Sunday night in an apparent shooting.

The investigation was spread across multiple scenes. Sgt. Don Coppola with BRPD said officers were initially responding to Thomas H. Delpit Drive near East Polk Street for a man allegedly shooting at his family members.

When an officer caught up with the suspect on Lettsworth Street, the man shot at the officer several times while the officer was in his patrol vehicle, according to Coppola.

The suspect was apprehended shortly after, near the intersection of Highland Road and West Harding Street after surrendering to police.

Coppola said the officer suffered "severe" injuries, but he is expected to survive.

The suspect's identity was not released, pending booking.

"This is a tragic incident that could have turned out worse," Coppola said. "Not only for the officer, but these family members who the son had fired shots at initially. But the jobs we do are very dangerous and we want people ... and this is to remind people that we're out here doing a dangerous job."

BRPD is the lead agency investigating the shooting and Louisiana State Police will be called in to assist if needed.

