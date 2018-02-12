Bond set at $650K for man accused of wounding BRPD officer

Nine people were taken to the hospital after a float in a New Roads parade crashed Tuesday, officials have confirmed.More >>
Nine people were taken to the hospital after a float in a New Roads parade crashed Tuesday, officials have confirmed.More >>
On the morning of February 14, Baton Rouge General welcomed the first Valentine's Day baby of 2018.More >>
On the morning of February 14, Baton Rouge General welcomed the first Valentine's Day baby of 2018.More >>
Officials with the New Orleans Police Department will be holding a news conference Wednesday at 3 p.m. to inform the public on the latest developments.More >>
Officials with the New Orleans Police Department will be holding a news conference Wednesday at 3 p.m. to inform the public on the latest developments.More >>
Three men have been arrested after the body of a young woman was found in Maurepas on Mardi Gras Day.More >>
Three men have been arrested after the body of a young woman was found in Maurepas on Mardi Gras Day.More >>
A goose with an arrow through its body was rescued early Wednesday morning by East Baton Rouge Parish Animal Control agents.More >>
A goose with an arrow through its body was rescued early Wednesday morning by East Baton Rouge Parish Animal Control agents.More >>
Reports of shots fired with injuries at a high school in Parkland, Florida.More >>
Reports of shots fired with injuries at a high school in Parkland, Florida.More >>
Investigators are trying to piece together a home invasion that ended with the disappearance of a four-year-old girl reported missing Tuesday night on Johns Island.More >>
Investigators are trying to piece together a home invasion that ended with the disappearance of a four-year-old girl reported missing Tuesday night on Johns Island.More >>
Henderson County Sheriff's deputies apprehended the mother and boyfriend of a toddler who was shot last week.More >>
Henderson County Sheriff's deputies apprehended the mother and boyfriend of a toddler who was shot last week.More >>
A second-grade teacher and her husband found themselves in handcuffs when an undercover narcotics sting targeted their home.More >>
A second-grade teacher and her husband found themselves in handcuffs when an undercover narcotics sting targeted their home.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
The 27-year-old’s wife gave birth the same day he had surgery to keep his lungs functioning on their own.More >>
The 27-year-old’s wife gave birth the same day he had surgery to keep his lungs functioning on their own.More >>
Haas was the passenger in a Ferrari that collided with a BMW. Wilson was sideswiped in the accident.More >>
Haas was the passenger in a Ferrari that collided with a BMW. Wilson was sideswiped in the accident.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.More >>