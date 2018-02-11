Woman driving wrong way on I-10 causes multi-vehicle wreck, police say

One lane on I-10 East was closed for about an hour Sunday after a woman started driving the wrong way down the highway and caused a crash, according to officials.

A spokesman for the Baton Rouge Police Department said Kristen Perkins, 25, drove westbound on I-10 East near Acadian Thruway. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m.

A total of five vehicles were involved in the wreck, including an inmate transport vehicle. Sources said there were no inmates in the vehicle at the time.

None of the other people involved were seriously injured. Police added the incident could have been far worse.

Perkins is facing charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, negligent injuring, reckless operation, and driving the wrong way on a one-way road. Bond has not been set.

