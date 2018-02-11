Woman driving wrong way on I-10 causes multi-vehicle wreck, police say

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed one of its officers was injured Sunday night in an apparent shooting.More >>
One lane on I-10 East was closed for about an hour Sunday after a woman started driving the wrong way down the highway and caused a crash, according to officials.More >>
Inside a church in the heart of Baton Rouge on a Sunday afternoon was one city leader making sure his vision for the community was clear.More >>
One man was killed, and another injured in a shooting in Maringouin Saturday night, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
Patients at the Children's Hospital got a visit with royalty Saturday morning. Bacchus king, J.K. Simmons dropped by to wish them a Happy Mardi Gras.More >>
The 27-year-old from California became the first female snowboarder to win two Olympic gold medals and gave the United States its second gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.More >>
The medical director said nurses reviewed the records and made recommendations to him before he approved or denied care.More >>
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.More >>
The family of Lisa Holman has released a statement through the Pelham Police Department.More >>
