Woman drives wrong way down highway, causes multiple vehicle wreck

One eastbound lane on I-10 was shut down for about an hour Sunday after a woman started driving the wrong way down the highway.

A spokesman for BRPD says Kristen Perkins, 25, is facing charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, negligent injuring, and reckless operation, and driving the wrong way on a one-way road.

Police say she was driving westbound in the eastbound lane of I-10 near Acadian.

The wreck happened at around 5:30 p.m.

Five vehicles were involved in the wreck in total, including an inmate transport vehicle. Sources say there were no inmates in the vehicle at the time.

None of the other people involved were seriously injured. Police say the incident could have been far worse.

