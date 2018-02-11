Authorities: 4 victims' names released in Kentucky shootings

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky gunman killed his parents, his girlfriend and his girlfriend's mother in a weekend shooting spree before ending his own life, State Police said Sunday.
State Police Trooper William Petry on Sunday released the victims' names and their relationships with the presumed shooter, Joseph Nickell.
Nickell's parents, James and Arlene Nickell, were gunned down Saturday at a residence in the McKenzie Branch area of Flatgap, Kentucky, and Joseph Nickell's girlfriend, Lindsey Vanhoose, and her mother, Patricia Vanhoose, later were fatally shot at an apartment in nearby Paintsville, Petry said in a statement.
Johnson County Sheriff Dwayne Price said Joseph Nickell's body also was found at the apartment in what authorities described as a murder-suicide.
"This has been a horrific murder spree," Price said in a Facebook post Saturday night. "The lives of four innocent victims were taken. The perpetrator then took his own life. There are no words to describe the heartbreak in seeing four lives taken due to the actions of one man. I have worked in law enforcement for 34 years. This is one of the most disturbing acts of violence I have ever seen."
The statement didn't specify the ages of Joseph Nickell and the four other victims or give a motive for the shootings, which remain under investigation.
Price said authorities in Paintsville, about 190 miles (300 kilometers) east of Louisville, received a 911 call on Saturday afternoon about a shooting and two victims were found dead in the kitchen of the residence. After receiving a tip on the whereabouts of a suspect's vehicle, three more bodies, including that of Joseph Nickell, were later found at the apartment complex, Price said.
"As officers, one of our first concerns is for the surviving family members. Our intent is to honor them with as much privacy as possible during their time of grief," Price said later in another Facebook post. "Working a murder is never easy. Working the murders of four innocent people that are part of your community is even tougher."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has filed a lawsuit against Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein and the Weinstein Co. following an investigating into allegations of sexual misconduct.More >>
New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has filed a lawsuit against Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein and the Weinstein Co. following an investigating into allegations of sexual misconduct.More >>
The blackout comes as more than 400,000 power customers remain in the dark more than five months after Hurricane Maria.More >>
The blackout comes as more than 400,000 power customers remain in the dark more than five months after Hurricane Maria.More >>
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San FranciscoMore >>
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San FranciscoMore >>
Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the timeMore >>
Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the timeMore >>
Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion EaglesMore >>
Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion EaglesMore >>
An Oregon legislator first elected more than two decades ago is facing sanctions after allegations of inappropriate behavior that one female colleague says spanned yearsMore >>
An Oregon legislator first elected more than two decades ago is facing sanctions after allegations of inappropriate behavior that one female colleague says spanned yearsMore >>
Senate leaders announced a deal Wednesday on a long-sought budget outline that would shower the Pentagon and domestic programs with an extra $300 billion over the next two yearsMore >>
Senate leaders announced a deal Wednesday on a long-sought budget outline that would shower the Pentagon and domestic programs with an extra $300 billion over the next two yearsMore >>
A top White House aide has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wivesMore >>
A top White House aide has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wivesMore >>
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past MarsMore >>
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past MarsMore >>
An Associated Press investigation finds that Russian cyberspies pursuing sensitive U.S. defense technology tricked key contract workers into exposing their email to theftMore >>
An Associated Press investigation finds that Russian cyberspies pursuing sensitive U.S. defense technology tricked key contract workers into exposing their email to theftMore >>
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past MarsMore >>
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past MarsMore >>
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past MarsMore >>
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past MarsMore >>