2 dead after car submerges in bayou; speed, impairment suspected

Authorities in St. James Parish are investigating a crash happening Sunday morning where two people were killed.

Louisiana State Police say they are investigating a crash occurring on Highway 61, south of I-10 on Sunday morning. The crash claimed the lives of Ricardo Wallace, 29, and Corin Wallace, 21, both of Laplace.

Police say the crash occurred as the driver, Ricardo Wallace, was traveling southbound on Highway 61. Evidence shows that Wallace was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his car. The car flipped and struck a tree before becoming submerged in the bayou.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene by the St. James Parish Coroner's Office. Impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash, and a toxicology sample will be taken from the driver for analysis.

