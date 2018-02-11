Coast Guard responding to oil spill in Mississippi River

The Coast Guard is responding to a report of an oil spill near mile marker 145 of the lower Mississippi River, potentially spilling thousands of gallons of oil.

According to a Coast Guard officials, watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report from the National Response Center at around 12:30 a.m Authorities say that a potential maximum of 4,200 gallons of fuel oil was released into the lower Mississippi River at the Pine Oaks Terminal.

ES&H, an oil spill response organization, has been contracted to provide an assessment.

Coast Guard incident management teams are on site and conducting overflights to assess the impact.

The waterway remains open.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, officials say.

