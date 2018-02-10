Victim, shooter identified in deadly Maringouin double shooting

Two people were shot in Maringouin Saturday night (Source: WAFB)

One man is behind bars in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday night in Maringouin.

Danny Smith, 56, is charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Saturday, February 10, near the intersection of Church Street and Mayer Street.

Maringouin Police Chief Hosea Anderson says Christopher Carter, 26, was shot in the head and was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. Another man was shot in the leg but was released from the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Hosea says the investigation into what led to this shooting is still ongoing.

