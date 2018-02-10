Second suspect arrested in deadly double shooting in Maringouin

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Maringouin on February 10.

A Crime Stoppers tip enabled the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force to arrest Larry West, 38. He is the cousin of the first suspect arrested, Danny Smith, 56. West is charged with second degree murder, attempted second degree murder, and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Smith is charged with second degree murder, attempted second degree murder, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

"The evidence we have collected so far, this young man is the triggerman who stepped out of the vehicle that night," said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. "This makes the second murder. The question is it has doubled since last year, but at the same time, we've only had two and I think people of Iberville can come together and bring an end to this."

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on Saturday, February 10, near the intersection of Church Street and Mayer Street.

Maringouin Police Chief Hosea Anderson says Christopher Carter, 26, was shot in the head and was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Another man was shot in the leg, but was released from the hospital Sunday afternoon.

"We were so happy. We were at the Mardi Gras parade and you know, just doing family things. I don't understand how we went from being happy to well, we're destroyed. They really took something from us. They really hurt us," said Carter's aunt, Adrienne Washington.

"I just don't even know what to say right now. I have so many evil thoughts running through me right now for them to come and do my child like that," said Carter's mother, Kendra.

Chief Anderson says the investigation into what led to this shooting is still ongoing.

