2 people shot in Maringouin; both victims critical

Two people were reportedly shot in Maringouin Saturday night, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened near the intersection of Church Street and Mayer Street around 9 p.m. on Saturday, February 10.

Officials with the Maringouin Police Department confirm one person was shot in the head, the other in the leg.

Emergency officials say both victims were transported to a local hospital in critical condition. We will update this story when we know more.

