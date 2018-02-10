2 people shot in Maringouin; both victims critical

Two people were reportedly shot in Maringouin Saturday night.More >>
Two people were reportedly shot in Maringouin Saturday night.More >>
The decades old tradition of the Spanish Town parade rolling through Baton Rouge didn't stop just because of a little cloudy weather and rain.More >>
The decades old tradition of the Spanish Town parade rolling through Baton Rouge didn't stop just because of a little cloudy weather and rain.More >>
Special Olympics Louisiana and law enforcement officers are hosting the 10th Annual Polar Plunge, called Freezin' for a Reason, on Saturday, February 17.More >>
Special Olympics Louisiana and law enforcement officers are hosting the 10th Annual Polar Plunge, called Freezin' for a Reason, on Saturday, February 17.More >>
The newly built Knock Knock Children's Museum in Baton Rouge is all set to host its first Mardi Gras at the Museum.More >>
The newly built Knock Knock Children's Museum in Baton Rouge is all set to host its first Mardi Gras at the Museum.More >>
A body was found Friday afternoon on Airline Highway in Ascension Parish. Officials with Louisiana State Police believe the person was killed in a hit and run.More >>
A body was found Friday afternoon on Airline Highway in Ascension Parish. Officials with Louisiana State Police believe the person was killed in a hit and run.More >>
According to the probable cause affidavit, officials were told by the young victim the Scott Elementary teacher "cupped" the student's privates and rubbed the student's buttocks, on three different occasions.More >>
According to the probable cause affidavit, officials were told by the young victim the Scott Elementary teacher "cupped" the student's privates and rubbed the student's buttocks, on three different occasions.More >>