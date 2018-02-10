2 people shot in Maringouin; both victims critical - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

2 people shot in Maringouin; both victims critical

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Two people were shot in Maringouin Saturday night (Source: WAFB) Two people were shot in Maringouin Saturday night (Source: WAFB)
MARINGOUIN, LA (WAFB) -

Two people were reportedly shot in Maringouin Saturday night, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened near the intersection of Church Street and Mayer Street around 9 p.m. on Saturday, February 10.

Officials with the Maringouin Police Department confirm one person was shot in the head, the other in the leg.

Emergency officials say both victims were transported to a local hospital in critical condition. We will update this story when we know more.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

