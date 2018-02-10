1 dead, 1 injured in Maringouin shooting; arrest made

Two people were reportedly shot in Maringouin Saturday night, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened near the intersection of Church Street and Mayer Street around 9 p.m. on Saturday, February 10.

Officials with the Maringouin Police Department say one person was shot in the head, the other in the leg. Both victims were males.

Emergency officials say both victims were transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The man shot in the head died as a result from his injuries. The other victim was released from the hospital as of Sunday afternoon.

One suspect was arrested, Maringouin Police Chief Hosea Anderson.

The identities of the victims or the person in custody were not available.

We will update this story when we know more.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.