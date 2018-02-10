1 dead, 1 injured in Maringouin shooting; arrest made

Authorities in St. James Parish are investigating a crash happening Sunday morning where two people were killed.More >>
Authorities in St. James Parish are investigating a crash happening Sunday morning where two people were killed.More >>
Two people were reportedly shot in Maringouin Saturday night.More >>
Two people were reportedly shot in Maringouin Saturday night.More >>
While the day of the Spanish Town Parade is a dream come true for Louisianians that enjoy a good Mardi Gras, the day after is a nightmare for parts of downtown Baton Rouge.More >>
While the day of the Spanish Town Parade is a dream come true for Louisianians that enjoy a good Mardi Gras, the day after is a nightmare for parts of downtown Baton Rouge.More >>
The Coast Guard is responding to a report of an oil spill near mile marker 145 of the lower Mississippi River, Sunday.More >>
The Coast Guard is responding to a report of an oil spill near mile marker 145 of the lower Mississippi River, Sunday.More >>
A body was found Friday afternoon on Airline Highway in Ascension Parish. Officials with Louisiana State Police believe the person was killed in a hit and run.More >>
A body was found Friday afternoon on Airline Highway in Ascension Parish. Officials with Louisiana State Police believe the person was killed in a hit and run.More >>
Police say a helicopter has crashed at the Grand Canyon, killing three people.More >>
Police say a helicopter has crashed at the Grand Canyon, killing three people.More >>
The woman sold off everything she was awarded in the divorce, and had customers sign the dress before she burned it.More >>
The woman sold off everything she was awarded in the divorce, and had customers sign the dress before she burned it.More >>
Scott Beary’s death Wednesday came just a week after he and his wife lost their premature baby girl born at 22 weeks.More >>
Scott Beary’s death Wednesday came just a week after he and his wife lost their premature baby girl born at 22 weeks.More >>
His death came just a week after the couple lost their premature baby. A discussion over the size of a German Shepard turned into a deadly shooting.More >>
His death came just a week after the couple lost their premature baby. A discussion over the size of a German Shepard turned into a deadly shooting.More >>
Police and officials from the coroner's office worked two different scenes.More >>
Police and officials from the coroner's office worked two different scenes.More >>
Pelham Police say a missing Chelsea woman has been found alive.More >>
Pelham Police say a missing Chelsea woman has been found alive.More >>