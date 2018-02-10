Thousands turn out for Spanish Town parade despite rain

The decades old tradition of the Spanish Town parade rolling through Baton Rouge didn't stop just because of a little cloudy weather and rain.More >>
Special Olympics Louisiana and law enforcement officers are hosting the 10th Annual Polar Plunge, called Freezin' for a Reason, on Saturday, February 17.More >>
The newly built Knock Knock Children's Museum in Baton Rouge is all set to host its first Mardi Gras at the Museum.More >>
A body was found Friday afternoon on Airline Highway in Ascension Parish. Officials with Louisiana State Police believe the person was killed in a hit and run.More >>
With season-high scores on vault and floor, the third-ranked LSU gymnastics team put together a team score of 197.150 to earn the win over No. 24 Missouri Friday evening at the Hearnes Center. The Fighting Tigers improved to 7-1 and 5-0 in Southeastern Conference meets. LSU’s streak of consecutive meets with a 197 or better moved to 29.More >>
Police say a stranger spanked a man's 2-year-old son at a grocery store in Georgia when the toddler kept asking his dad for a candy bar.More >>
Amtrak will likely end up paying crash victims' legal claims with public money _ even if investigators find a private railroad at fault.More >>
Three times, Michelle Myers has gone to sleep with blinding headaches and woken up with different accents - Irish, Australian and British for the past couple years.More >>
City officials posted the first report around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.More >>
