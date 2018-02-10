Thousands turn out for Spanish Town parade despite rain

The decades old tradition of the Spanish Town parade rolling through Baton Rouge didn't stop just because of a little cloudy weather and rain.

“Come hot, cold, rain or sunshine... it doesn't matter. It's Louisiana, you never know what kind of weather we'll get down here,” Londie Lejeune, a parade-goer.

Thousands turned out for the 37th annual Spanish Town parade Saturday afternoon. Many parade watchers show up for the fashion. “I just love dressing up and having a good time,” Lejeune said. “We come out here every year to celebrate.”

Parade-goers could easily be identified as veteran bead catchers and throw retrievers. “I'm a deeply religious man,” Richard Bewley said. “Mardi Gras is one of my most sacred holidays.”

And what's a good Spanish Town parade without the periodical float that pushes the limit? However, for many people in the crowd, that's what the Capital City's biggest parade is all about. “There's a certain amount of nastiness to Spanish Town no matter what the weather is like,” Bewley said. “They've always been irreverent and political and cross the line of good taste. I commend them for it.”

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.











