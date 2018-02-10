From the First Alert Forecast Team

Rains remain fairly widespread on radar Saturday evening. Rain activity will continue through the evening and into the overnight, but coverage and intensity are expected to lessen. Temperatures won't move much, staying in the mid 60s. Showers and a few thunderstorms will reemerge shortly before daybreak, primarily south of Baton Rouge. That's where the majority of rainfall will occur on Sunday.

Parishes south of the interstate corridor will still carry a likely chance for rain, but areas to the north look to remain mainly dry, including metro Baton Rouge. Unfortunately New Orleans will be dealing with heavy rains and thunderstorms for most of Sunday. Monday will once again see most of the rain south of Baton Rouge, but even then, activity is only expected to be scattered in nature.

You'll notice a cool down Monday, but temperatures will quickly rebound for Mardi Gras (Tuesday). Temperatures will be well above average Tuesday afternoon in the low 70s. Tuesday will be mainly dry with just a stray shower or two.

A weak disturbance looks to move overhead Wednesday causing some scattered showers and thunderstorms for Valentine's Day afternoon and early evening. Be sure to have the umbrella for lunch or dinner plans. Temperatures stay mild to end the week in the mid to upper 70s Thursday and Friday afternoons. A few showers look to return by next weekend.

CLICK HERE for more weather news.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.