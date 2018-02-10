LSU rolls past Ole Miss 82-66

Information provided by LSU Sports.

The LSU men's basketball team defeated the Ole Miss Rebels, 82-66 to get it's third-straight home SEC win in the Maravich Center to improve to 14-10 on the year and 5-7 in conference play and Ole Miss falls to 11-14 and 4-8 in the SEC.

Duop Reath led the way with 26 points for the Tigers. Aaron Epps had nine rebounds and Tremont Waters had eight assists.

Next up, the Tigers will travel to Tuscaloosa to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Tuesday, February 13 at 8 p.m. CT.