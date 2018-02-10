Special Olympics La., law enforcement to host Freezin' for a Reason Polar Plunge fundraiser

Special Olympics Louisiana and law enforcement officers are hosting the 10th Annual Polar Plunge, called Freezin' for a Reason, on Saturday, February 17.More >>
The newly built Knock Knock Children's Museum in Baton Rouge is all set to host its first Mardi Gras at the Museum.
A body was found Friday afternoon on Airline Highway in Ascension Parish. Officials with Louisiana State Police believe the person was killed in a hit and run.
With season-high scores on vault and floor, the third-ranked LSU gymnastics team put together a team score of 197.150 to earn the win over No. 24 Missouri Friday evening at the Hearnes Center. The Fighting Tigers improved to 7-1 and 5-0 in Southeastern Conference meets. LSU's streak of consecutive meets with a 197 or better moved to 29.
Southern University has announced its plan to make up for class days lost during freezing weather in January.
Two people are recovering after being attacked by a Pitbull mix. An 11-year-old Southaven boy is at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital with severe injuries to his leg after the dog attacked him.
A Morgan County couple had to take matters into their own hands and ended up delivering their baby in an unexpected location.
A police officer in the Columbus suburb of Westerville has been killed in the line of duty, the city said in a tweet Saturday.
City officials posted the first report around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.
A foster parent in Indianapolis, IN, admitted to injuring a 2-month-old baby in his care and child welfare advocates are calling the case alarming. Doctors discovered that the baby had bruises on her body and 35 broken bones from her ribs to her hands, and now her foster parent is charged with neglect and battery.
