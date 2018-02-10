Special Olympics La., law enforcement to host Freezin' for a Reason Polar Plunge fundraiser

Special Olympics Louisiana and law enforcement officers are hosting the 10th Annual Polar Plunge, called Freezin' for a Reason, on Saturday, February 17.

The event begins at 10 a.m. at Cabela's, located at 2200 W Cabela's Pkwy. in Gonzales. The public is invited to take the plunge for a minimum donation of $50. Costumes are encouraged and the more money raised, the better. The fundraiser ends once all participants have taken the plunge.

The event will feature activities for the whole family, including music, food, drinks, games, and lots more. Participants can create their own DonorDrive page to have friends and family sponsor their plunge.

For more information about the event, or to register online, click here. And for more information about Special Olympics Louisiana, visit their Facebook page.

