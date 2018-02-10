Special Olympics La., law enforcement hosts Freezin' for a Reason Polar Plunge fundraiser

WAFB's Jay Grymes (left), Former BRPD Chief Carl Dabadie Jr. (center) and WAFB's Matt Williams (right)

Special Olympics Louisiana and law enforcement officers hosted the 10th Annual Polar Plunge, called Freezin' for a Reason, on Saturday, February 17.

The event began at 10 a.m. at Cabela's, located at 2200 W Cabela's Pkwy. in Gonzales. WAFB's own Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes and 9News This Morning Anchor Matt Williams were among the many residents who took the plunge.

The public was invited to take the plunge for a minimum donation of $50. The event also featured family-friendly activities including music, food, drinks, games, and lots more.

For more information about Special Olympics Louisiana, visit their Facebook page.

