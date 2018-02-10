Knock Knock Children's Museum to hold first Mardi Gras at the Museum

The newly built Knock Knock Children's Museum in Baton Rouge is all set to host its first Mardi Gras at the Museum.

The event will be held Monday, February 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During this special Mardi Gras event for kids, guests will get to create a specialized medallion bead, design a Mardi Gras headdress, dance with the Mardi Gras Indian Show, and have their own second line.

The Mardi Gras Indian Show will take place from 12 to 1 p.m. and from 2 to 3 p.m.

The Knock Knock Museum is located at 1900 Dalrymple Dr. For more information, email smccloud@knockknockmuseum.org. For more information about the museum, click here.

